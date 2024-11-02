Jaxson Dart Completes Pass To Lane Kiffin, Who Is Not Pleased: WATCH

In football, the quarterback’s main job is to complete passes. If you complete passes, you move the ball down field. But apparently, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t like it when his quarterback does his job.

During the Rebels’ game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, quarterback Jackson Dart spotted a target down the left sideline and heaved it in his direction. The throw could not have been more perfect: it hit his target right in the breadbasket for an easy catch.

But there was a problem: the target was out of bounds. In fact, the target wasn’t even an eligible receiver. The guy who caught the ball was Kiffin himself - which is why he was upset. In fact, he was so upset that he threw the ball down the sideline.

Okay, now I can see why Kiffin was mad at that completed pass, he definitely had a reason. The pass did put the Rebels in a 3rd-and-10, and they were only leading the Razorbacks 7-3 at this point (and they are a team they should beat handily). Fortunately, Dart made up for it by throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dae'Quan Wright, which is a much better result.

But going back to Kiffin, how hilarious is this guy? He’s already a content magnet, even on an inconsequential incomplete pass in the first quarter of the game.

It’s a good thing the camera is often on Kiffin, because we certainly get a lot of laughs when it is.