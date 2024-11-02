Nick Saban Does His Best Lee Corso, Dons Nittany Lion Look On College GameDay

It appears that we have some birthday wishes in order for one of college football’s most famous figures: Nick Saban turned 73 years young on Halloween. Happy birthday to the GOAT!

Just two days after his birthday, Saban traveled with ESPN’s College GameDay to Happy Valley for the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions’ battle with the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (that should be an absolute dogfight of a game). The ESPN crew and Penn State did their homework and realized that Saban just celebrated his big day, so they decided to surprise him with a special gift.

What was it may you ask? Well, I’ll let you watch the video and find out, but let’s just say that if he wanted to, Saban could have roamed the sidelines as the Nittany Lions mascot.

The fact that Saban actually went the extra mile and put it on a live set is just another one of the countless reasons why he is a legend. Also, Saban just raised the bar for how Lee Corso should make his picks. Headgear is no longer allowed; if Corso doesn’t put on a full costume, then he might have to surrender his duties to Saban.

Of course, you can't wear a Nittany Lions outfit and not scream "WE ARE" to all the fans. I love that Saban responded to McAfee’s prompting and yelled the chant not once, not twice, but three times. Isn’t nice guy Saban a really cool dude?