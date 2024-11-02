Nick Saban Has His First 'Uh-Oh' Hot Mic Moment On College GameDay

It's official: Nick Saban had his first hot mic moment on College GameDay. It took until the first Saturday of November, but it was bound to happen.

They've all gone through it. Lee Corso is famous for F-bombs on ESPN. Herbstriet had one a few years back. Lord knows Pat McAfee has at least four every week.

Nobody cares or pays attention to Desmond Howard, so I can't speak for him.

But Nick Saban? He's the newcomer. The buttoned-up ex-coach, fresh out of retirement, looking to carve himself a nice niche in the broadcasting world. He's the professional. The one who is supposed to bring balance to the show.

But you can only sit by Pat McAfee for so many weeks before you let one loose. And when the Penn State chefs brought the crew a smorgasbord of food this morning, Nick had enough.

"What is this shit?" he asked as the show panned out for a break.

And, just like that, he was christened:

Nick Saban has arrived

Look, I know College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff are currently dueling in Happy Valley, mere feet apart, but I'm not here to pick a side and play political games. I love college football, and I'm all for more eyeballs on the Game of the Week.

And you know what? Pat and the ESPN crew can mock Big Noon all they want for StEaLiNg a NiGhT GaMe from Penn State. Whatever. Go for it. We get the ratings, suckers! It's ours. Fox's. We win. You will all watch, day or night. Sorry!

OK, back to Nick …

Love this from Saban. He doesn't have time for whatever slop the Penn State chefs cooked up for the crew. He wants to get down to business. To the Xs and Os of today's big showdown.

And sometimes, you just have to let it all out. And he did. And it was perfect.

Welcome to the show, Nick. Good to have you on board.

Next up? F-bombs!