Jason Kelce Interviews Jalen Hurts Ahead Of MNF Game, Forgets He's Supposed To Be Impartial

Jason Kelce should feel right at home for Monday Night Countdown this time around. The Week 2 match-up between the Falcons and Eagles is happening in Philadelphia — where Kelce spent all 13 of his NFL seasons.

Now, though, Jason is embracing his new role as an NFL analyst for ESPN. And ahead of Monday night's game, he sat down with Jalen Hurts, to reflect on their time together and to see how Jason's former QB is adjusting in his absence.

And with no disrespect to the Eagles' current center, Cam Jurgens, Hurts sure seems to miss Kelce snapping him the football.

"The one thing I respected about you so much was you had a lot on your plate," Hurts told Jason in the interview. "You had a lot on your plate. You had a lot you were responsible for, but you always did it for the guy next to you. That’s the one thing I always respect, because that’s what it’s about — being in that position, being a center, setting the table in different areas. The underdog mentality, the underdog spirit, all of it. I love you."

Kelce responded, "I love you too."

The bromance is real.

The two also discussed Philly's infamous play, the "Tush Push," which Hurts apparently enjoyed running far more than Kelce did.

At the conclusion of the interview, Jason wished the two-tine Pro Bowler luck against the Falcons — until he remembered that, as a TV analyst, he's supposed to be an impartial observer.

"Love you bro. Go dominate," Kelce said, before catching himself. "I mean, don’t dominate, I’m independent."

Yeah, right.

"F*ck that," Hurts replied. "We know what time it is."

In addition to his normal role on the panel for Monday Night Countdown, Kelce will be hopping in the broadcast booth with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman during the third quarter of Monday's game.