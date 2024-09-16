Jason Kelce Accidentally Injures Fan With Overly Aggressive Chest Bump

Jason Kelce thoroughly enjoyed his homecoming on Monday night. Maybe a little too much.

The newly retired center is embracing his role as an NFL analyst for ESPN on Monday Night Countdown. But Week 2 was especially fun for Kelce, as he got to do the pregame show in Philadelphia — where the All-Pro spent all 13 of his NFL seasons.

WATCH: Jason Kelce Interviews Jalen Hurts Ahead Of MNF Game, Forgets He's Supposed To Be Impartial

Before the Falcons-Eagles game, Kelce pumped up Philly fans alongside other former players, Nick Foles and Fletcher Cox. And Santa Claus, for some reason, was there, too.

Slimmed down since retirement and sporting an all-green tracksuit, Kelce was eager to show the crowd his dance moves.

At one point in the festivities, Kelce encouraged a large, shirtless Eagles superfan, Ron Dunphy, to meet him in the air for a jumping chest bump. Dunphy was injured on the play.

Video shows the fan limping and grimacing in pain after the stunt as Kelce nonchalantly exits the stage.

"Bro you just twist ya ankle on that chest bump?" a user on X asked Dunphy.

"F*ck my whole knee up," Dunphy replied. "So worth it lmao."

Kelce made a long and lucrative career out of pushing around very large NFL defenders. And even though he's down quite a bit from his 295-pound playing weight, he's clearly still got it.

"Tush push is legit," Dunphy added in another social media post.

Prior to Kelce's Week 2 appearance on Monday Night Countdown, his wife Kylie kindly asked him to watch his language while on TV. That's after he forgot to bring his shirt and had to wear one that was (at least) a size too small.

"It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but my tits are still struggling," Jason joked.

Now, he will have two rules:

Don't say "tits." Don't send any fans to the ER.

The broadcasting career is off to a hot start!