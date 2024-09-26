You May Be Sick Of Them, But Jason Kelce Getting Emotional While Giving Travis Kelce A Pep Talk Is So Awesome

The general public, not just sports fans, has endured a Kelce brothers overload over the past year and change. Every time you turn on your television or open up social media, either Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce are going to find a way to make it onto your screen. However, despite some people beginning to grow tired of them, they still create those moments where it all makes sense why they've been dominating the media landscape.

The latest special moment came during the most recent episode of the Kelce's ‘New Heights' podcast when Jason delivered a quick pep talk to Travis amid his slow start to the season. While the conversation had everything to do with football, Jason wasn't talking to Travis the football player, he was talking to Travis his brother.

"It’s going to go your way, especially if you freaking keep being the guy you’ve always been," Jason told Travis. "There ain’t nobody that I’ve ever played sports with or anybody I’ve been on a team with that has loved being out there with Travis more. I know it’s frustrating for me to watch and have to listen to but I can’t wait fu--ing wait for it to turn."

Reading the quote from Jason doesn't paint the full picture here, because as you can hear and see in the video clip of the moment, he got emotional while hyping up his little brother.

Call me cheesy, call me a cornball, whatever, that clip epitomizes what life is all about.

Travis Kelce will eventually score his first touchdown of the season and the Chiefs will be right there with a chance to win the AFC yet again, and Jason is going to be his brother's biggest cheerleader throughout that entire process.

But, let's just say Travis continues to not get the number of touches we're accustomed to seeing him get, the media continues to turn on him and scrutinize his relationship with Taylor Swift, and maybe Father Time does start to have a significant impact on his game. It's a safe bet that Jason will be an even bigger cheerleader for his brother if that situation unfolds.

With moments like this, it's easy to see why the Kelce brothers inked a deal with Amazon's Wondery worth more than $100 million to distribute their podcast.