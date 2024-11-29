Jason Garrett Reveals Insane John Madden Turkey Leg Secret

For years, Jason Garrett had quite the surprise for anyone who looked in his freezer.

Back on Thanksgiving Day in 1994, the NFL on NBC commentator was the quarterback that helped lead the Dallas Cowboys over the Green Bay Packers 42-31. And in the grand turkey-day tradition, John Madden bestowed Garrett and some of his Cowboys teammates with the granddaddy prize of them all - the beloved turkey leg!

Garrett was asked about what happened to the massive leg during last night's Dolphins vs Packers NBC broadcast and Garrett had quite the disgusting revelation - he kept it in his freezer for more than a decade!

GARRETT HELD ONTO MADDEN'S TURKEY LEG FOR 15 YEARS!

"The key question is what happened to the turkey leg?" play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico asked Garrett.

"You know something? I had it in the freezer. It was in tin foil. I probably had it for 15 years," Garrett responded.

Well, that's kind of gross, Jason. At that point, you probably should have had it stuffed and mounted like a marlin over one's fireplace.

Come to think of it, that's EXACTLY what Garrett should have done, as he later revealed that his wife ended up tossing it out after the turkey leg's double-digit freezer lifespan.

"I called my wife the other day. I said, 'Do we still have the turkey leg?' She said, 'No, it's long gone,'" the former Cowboys head coach added.

"I hope not!" Tirico added, on behalf of the rest of us.

Garrett's turkey leg story was one of the more entertaining things during last night's primetime Dolphins vs Packers game in which Green Bay crushed Miami 30-17.