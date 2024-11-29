Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Unable To Win In Cold Weather, Again

The Miami Dolphins looked like turkeys in primetime, unable to quash the outright fact that they can't win in cold-weather games.

On Thanksgiving, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins fell to the Green Bay Packers, 30-17, in a marquee matchup that was about as exciting as cranberry sauce on the dinner spread.

Not much.

Tua, Dolphins Can't Beat Good Teams in Cold Weather; It's a Fact!

To be fair, Tagovailoa wasn't shabby.

He threw for 365 yards (37-of-46) and two touchdowns, but couldn't get the long ball working against a hawkish Packers secondary.

Short passes from Tua made a star out of Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, can't the Thanksgiving spotlight with 10 catches for 113 yards.

On an offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the deep ball should be a regular success. But Miami could not break through the second layer of the defense.

As much as the deep ball was an issue for Miami, their bread and butter, it was the stuffing of the run game that left the Dolphins offense sputtering and never fully turning on.

The Packers defense limited the Dolphins' rushing to 14 carries for 39 yards (2.8 yards per rush).

Wanting to break through into the top tier of NFC contenders like the Lions, Eagles and Vikings, the Green Bay Packers showed that their young roster is maintaining a late-season focus, which elevates Matt LeFleur's team to prime contention.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love played efficiently, completing 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Jacobs added 23 touches for 117 yards and a touchdown.



But the most glaring narrative coming from this Thursday night game is the inability for Tua, coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins to win games in cold weather.

If it's 50 degrees or lower at their game, Tua and the Dolphins (accustomed to the fair weather in South Beach) tend to perform poorly and lose.

The narrative also piggybacks a storyline from the 2023 season when Tua couldn't beat teams over .500, period.

"I'm excited to kill narratives," Tagovailoa said to reporters before Thanksgiving's game. "Let's go. Bring it on."

Well, Tua is now 0-5 in games where the temps are below 45 degrees. The narrative lives on!

Tagovailoa's completion rate is 14 percent lower in cold-weather temperatures and he's ended with more turnovers than touchdowns in the majority of those matchups.

Miami dropped to 5-7, while Green Bay improved to 9-3.

