Former Major Champion Offers Up Refreshingly Blunt Thoughts On Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods is not on site at Augusta National for the 2026 Masters, but he's still a huge piece of the overarching conversation given his recent car accident and DUI arrest. The majority of players have been asked about Woods' current situation away from the sport, and while everyone's comments have echoed similar words of support and encouragement, Jason Day didn't let him entirely off the hook.

Woods overturned his Land Rover SUV after striking a trailer attached to the back of a pickup truck on March 27. Authorities determined he was under the influence and was ultimately charged with two misdemeanors: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after declining to submit to a urinalysis. According to the arrest affidavit, two Hydrocodone pills were found in his pocket during a search at the scene of the accident.

READ: Tiger Woods Had No Real Choice But To Miss The Masters

Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, is far from the only person out there whose reaction to Woods' accident and DUI included a feeling of selfishness, but he is the only player to use that phrasing with the media ahead of this week's Masters.

"He’s just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles," Day told Doug Ferguson of the AP. "It’s unfortunate. The only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way, as well.

"But when you’re the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that’s probably why he’s driving and a little bit under the influence."

Day's assessment of the situation is similar to most others. Woods is clearly struggling, but when you've been a larger-than-life figure since you were a toddler being showcased on national television and achieved the title of arguably the greatest athlete of an entire generation, it's normal to assume that Woods has a mindset that he "can do almost anything."

It's okay to have multiple feelings towards Woods' recent accident and subsequent DUI-related charge: you can feel for a human struggling with life, but also be frustrated that he got behind the wheel of a car and put himself and others in danger.