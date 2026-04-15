Jarren Duran Flips Middle Finger After Fan’s Remark Turns Personal at Target Field

Jarren Duran’s reaction was imperfect. The circumstances that produced it were far worse.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran found himself at the center of attention again Tuesday night, this time following another ugly exchange with a fan in the stands.

Following a fifth-inning groundout at Target Field, Duran turned and flipped the bird, though it was not the most crude part of the interaction.

Duran said afterward that a fan told him to kill himself, which is troubling on its own but carries added weight given his history. He has spoken publicly about his suicide attempt, offering a level of candor that has, at times, been turned against him by fans.

Duran did not deflect responsibility on Tuesday. He called his reaction a lapse in judgment and acknowledged that he cannot respond that way, regardless of what is said.

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"Somebody told me to kill myself," Duran said after the 6-0 Twins blowout.

"I’m used to it at this point. S**t happens. I’m going to flip somebody off if they say something to me. It is what it is. I shouldn’t react like that, but that stuff is still kind of triggering. It happens."

During a game in Cleveland last season, a fan directed a remark at him referencing his suicide attempt, an incident that resulted in the fan being removed.

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Duran had to be restrained by teammates and coaches as the situation unfolded, though he ultimately avoided further escalation.

This time, his reaction crossed into visible frustration.

The gesture is expected to be reviewed by Major League Baseball, and a fine would not be surprising.

Whether the league addresses what led to it is less clear. Duran’s reaction was imperfect. The circumstances that produced it were far worse.

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