Boston Suspends Jarren Duran Over Slur, Which Didn't Fly Well With MLB Fans: 'Free Jarren!''

The Boston Red Sox decided to suspend outfielder Jarren Duran for two games after the player was caught uttering some strong language on a hot mic.

The term — a gay slur starting with an "F" — used by Duran was branded as a "hateful" deed by LGBT groups, who quickly called for the outfielder to not just face suspension but lose his job. OutSports connected Duran's use of the term to former MLBer Billy Bean's death and called for a 20-game suspension.

Duran shouted the word at a heckling fan during an at-bat in Sunday night's 10-2 loss against the Astros.

News of Duran's suspension, however, drew mixed reactions, with many calling it an overblown reaction to some adult language.

The announcement regarding Duran was made early Monday, sidelining him for Boston's matchups against the Texas Rangers on Monday and Tuesday.

Going a step further, Duran's punishment demands that he give up his salary from the two suspended games. The suspension money taken from Duran will be donated to PFLAG (formerly called Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported: "Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been suspended for two games after he uttered an anti-gay slur at a fan during Sunday’s game. His suspension will begin effective immediately and he’ll miss tonight’s game … against the Texas Rangers."

Duran — a 2023 All-Star and reigning ASG MVP — issued an apology shortly after the incident went viral.

While the media will certainly go AWOL on Duran for saying a gay slur, more fans are speaking up and separating themselves from all the pearl-clutching.

One media member wrote,

"I love the Boston Red Sox and I am a big fan of Jaren Duran, but I am a bit thrown off by how many people are on here pretending like what he did/said is not a big deal. It’s not appropriate.

"Not even close. It’s 2024 and people should know better. It’s not complicated."

Reactions on X presented a different angle, standing in opposition to Duran's suspension over the use of language. As OutKick's Clay Travis has previously stated, the policing of language over actions continues to weaken American society, especially sports.

"Red Sox business model reminds me of a Planet Fitness," one fan wrote on X.

"Free Jarren," one fan declared.

Another fan chimed in, "So… employing a cheater for a manager is fine but you draw a line when it comes to someone saying a word you don’t like. Weird."

More reactions to Duran's suspension poured out on social media. …

