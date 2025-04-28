Penn State Football Coach Caught On Camera Acting Like An Idiot With Fan: WATCH

Penn State football coach James Franklin decided it was a smart idea to argue with a fan over the weekend.

Franklin is coming off an outstanding 2024 campaign. The team finished 13-3 and made it to the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff.

The Nittany Lions are certainly enjoying a lot of success, and with star QB Drew Allar back in Happy Valley, there's a lot to be optimistic about.

There's also, apparently, time in the schedule for verbal disputes with fans.

James Franklin filmed arguing with fan during spring game.

The Nittany Lions had the team's spring game Saturday, but what happened on the field is hardly what's getting attention.

It's Franklin's actions that are going viral.

The Penn State coach was filmed in a heated exchange with a fan near one of the end-zones. It's not clear what sparked the heated verbal exchange, but it is clear that Franklin was not happy.

At one moment, he appeared to ask an assistant to ID the person and get their name. You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Unfortunately for PSU fans, this behavior isn't new or unexpected. He did almost the exact same thing after a loss to Ohio State this past season.

For context, James Franklin earns around $8.5 million annually to coach the Nittany Lions. That's life-changing money.

You'd think someone making that kind of money would have better things to do than argue with fans. You'd certainly think that. That is also clearly not the case for the Penn State coach.

He seems to enjoy returning fire from hecklers. As a wise person once told me, compare the bank accounts before getting into an argument and then ask yourself if it's worth it.

The answer is that it almost never is.

What do you think of Franklin's latest antics? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.