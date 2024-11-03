James Franklin Caught On Video In Embarrassing Argument With Fan: WATCH

Penn State coach James Franklin apparently thought arguing with a fan was a good use of his time after losing Saturday.

The Nittany Lions fell 20-13 at home in a rivalry game to Ohio State, and another loss could easily knock PSU out of the playoff picture.

To make matters worse, Franklin is now 1-10 against the Buckeyes, and he lost another big game. He has a reputation for being unable to perform in big moments. Nothing fans saw Saturday will change that perception.

James Franklin argues with fan.

Now, you'd think Franklin would want to get off the field as fast as possible after suffering another loss to Penn State's biggest rival. You'd think he'd want to get to the locker room as fast as possible.

Well, you'd be wrong. Seth Engle posted a video that showed Franklin arguing with a fan and demanding to know the man's name.

Yes, a man making around $10 million annually decided to waste time arguing with a random fan after losing his team's biggest game of the year.

You can watch the situation unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm sure Penn State fans love to see this. I'm sure Penn State fans love to see the face of the program arguing with a heckler after losing, once again, to the Buckeyes.

To Franklin's credit, I did appreciate the fact he wanted to ID the guy. For what purpose? Who the hell knows, but it was an entertaining and random response.

While it's entertaining for those of us on the internet, I'm sure Penn State fans are growing sick and tired of never being able to win the big one. You can set your watch to the Nittany Lions disappointing when the spotlight is on them.

The man is now 1-14 against top five teams. I'm sure arguing with a random fan will help fix that situation.

Fortunately for PSU, there's definitely still a path forward for the Nittany Lions. I'd recommend Franklin focus on winning games and not arguing with fans. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.