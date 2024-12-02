NFL QB Jameis Winston Is Dynamite In Pregame Speech Against Broncos

Win, lose or draw, Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is putting it all on the line.

It's hard to miss Winston's passion for the game when he's on primetime.

For Week 13's Monday Night Football matchup between the Browns and Denver Broncos, Winston delivered another pre-game speech with Winston's signature delivery that could bring down any house.

Winston is always a primetime spectacle, making him one of the best personalities to root for in the NFL. In his speech, he hummed ESPN's MNF theme and motivated his underdog Browns to put up a fight against Sean Payton's trending Broncos.

WATCH:

"That's what we do it for, right.?We've worked all our life for this moment," Winston said to his team in the pre-game, pumping them up for battle.

"It's just us today. ... So let's fight together. Energy, execution, precision and domination. All right. Together."

How can you not love the Browns when it's Winston at the helm?

Winston has outperformed previous Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (injured) and has proven to be a positive locker room influence in the interim. As the Browns' starting QB, Jameis Winston completes 62.2% of his passes, throwing for 1,266 yards, seven passing touchdowns and four interceptions.

