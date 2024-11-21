Jameis Winston Gives Another Signature Speech On Primetime 'Thursday Night Football' Stage

Watching Jameis Winston in primetime is what football fans want.

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Winston upped the entertainment factor from the locker room to the pre-game.

The eccentric Browns quarterback was fired up to be in the national spotlight.

Speaking with Amazon's Kaylee Hartung before the game, Jameis went full preacher mode, which pumped everyone up in an otherwise tame face-off.

"The horse is prepared for battle, but victory comes from the Lord," Winston told Hartung.

"I am so happy and grateful that the Lord has blessed me to play in some snow," added Winston."To be in true football weather in Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field today to give Him the glory. It's a beautiful day."

According to Weather.com, temperatures during the game will drop as low as 36 degrees, and there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Snowy conditions persisted through the first half.

Browns TE David Njoku made a statement early by appearing on the field with his bare back exposed to the brisk weather.

Jameis Winston's confidence continues to be a firework show.

At 8-2, the Steelers visit as the heavy favorites in this AFC North showdown. At 2-8, Cleveland Is experiencing a vintage Browns season, which spoiled Nick Chubb's incredible return from a devastating leg injury last season.

