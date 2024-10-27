Jameis Winston Replaces Deshaun Watson, Browns Stun Ravens

Last week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. After one week, that already looks like a classic case of "addition by subtraction."

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston started Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Browns stunned one of the league's best teams with a thrilling 29-24 victory.

Not only did Cleveland snap a five-game losing streak and score over 20 points for the first time this season, but Winston led the team on a game-winning touchdown drive in the game's final minute.

The Browns were the only team in the NFL yet to score at least 20 points in a game, but that ended as soon as Winston got the reins.

Even before the game, Jameis Winston was in full "Jameis Winston mode."

During the game, one could argue that Winston wasn't in full "Jameis Winston mode" because he didn't throw any interceptions.

Winston hadn't started a game since 2022, and he threw five interceptions in his last two starts that year. He once threw a whopping 30 INTs during a season in 2019.

Instead, the veteran QB threw for 334 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was just the fourth start in his career where he threw at least three TDs without a pick.

He did lose a fumble, though.

However, the Browns are going to forgive him pretty quickly for that one blemish, considering the perfect drive he led to win the game that ended with a 38-yard strike to Cedric Tillman.

Winston quickly turned right back into Jameis Winston after the game, using his postgame interview to quote Eminem.

Never change, Jameis.