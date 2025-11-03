Ja'Marr Chase, Chase Brown Sounded Ready To Throw Hands With Bengals' Defense After Loss To Bears

Things are a bit tense inside the Cincinnati Bengals locker room at the moment, and understandably so. The team has scored a combined 80 points over its last two games and lost both contests, so the very intense finger-pointing from offensive stars toward the defense is more than justified.

Cincinnati's defensive inabilities were on full display on Sunday during its wild 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Bengals trailed 41-27 with under five minutes left in the contest, but stunningly scored two touchdowns in less than a minute to grab a 42-41 lead with 54 seconds remaining. It felt like it was the Bengals' day — and then it wasn't.

The Bears needed just 37 seconds to score what was the game-winning touchdown after Cincinnati's defense chose not to tackle Colston Loveland in the middle of the field during his 58-yard score.

Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Chase Brown, who combined for over 220 yards of offense against Chicago, had some thoughts about their team's effort on defense after the contest. Specifically, Brown had a question for the defense: "What the fu-k?"

"What the fu-ck, like what the fu-k," Brown told reporters after being asked what was going through his head at the end of the game.

"We’ve just got to play complementary football. We put the ball in the endzone and go up a point at the end. Finish the fu-king game, like, just end it. That’s it. That’s what we need to do, just end the fu-king game," Brown continued.

Chase wasn't as straightforward as Brown was in terms of calling out the team's defense, but he did make it clear that there is a legitimate divide between the two units inside the locker room.

"I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t want no defensive players coming chew me out about what the fu-k I’m doing," Chase said.

If you thought the vibe inside the Cincinnati locker room couldn't possibly be any worse, Bengals writer Mike Petraglia reported that several of the Bengals' defensive linemen began laughing when asked what went wrong for them on Sunday afternoon.

When quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury early this season, the Bengals' offense was supposed to take a significant step backward. Instead, they've figured things out over the last few weeks with Joe Flacco under center, but the defense has turned into arguably the worst unit in the league.

The Bengals get a much-needed bye this week before traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on November 16.