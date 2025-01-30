Former Alabama QB Humiliates Himself With Shockingly Bad Interception: WATCH

Jalen Milroe's  NFL Draft stock appears to be tanking.

The former Alabama QB is currently at the Senior Bowl, and it appears to be nothing short of a total disaster.

Footage came out a couple of days ago of the dual-threat QB, who many think is a lock for the first round, skipping a ball off the ground……against zero defense.

Now, more tape has surfaced that is comical.

Jalen Milroe throws a ridiculous interception.

The former Alabama QB kept up his horrible play Wednesday with an interception that was downright hilarious.

He threw the ball directly to a DB, and there's simply no defense for this kind of garbage play. None.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Has there been a QB that has done a better job of putting awful tape at the Senior Bowl in recent memory? It's seriously hard to believe how much Jalen Milroe is just torpedoing his stock.

Skipping balls off the ground, throwing pathetic interceptions and telegraphing plays with his feet. Not great, Jalen!

Jalen Milroe is terrible in practice for the Senior Bowl (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What will Jalen do next to embarrass himself? Time will tell. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.