Troubling Videos Surface Of Alabama's QB, And They Involve His Feet: WATCH

New videos of former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe might concern NFL scouts.

The dual-threat QB declared for the NFL Draft Thursday, and many Alabama fans weren't sad to see him go.

For a guy with very solid stats and physical tools, it's kind of fascinating to watch Alabama fans seemingly pop bottles of champagne to celebrate his exit.

Troubling videos of Jalen Milroe's footwork go viral.

Well, Milroe might now have a serious problem on his hands after Joe Gaither dug up videos of the QB's pre-snap footwork.

The former Alabama star had his feet offset prior to passing plays, side-by-side on running plays and appeared to telegraph what was coming nearly every play in the bowl game against Michigan this year.

Does that sound impossible to believe? Check out the videos, decide for yourself and then let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yikes! Those videos are a very tough look for Milroe, and are a huge red flag for NFL scouts. How can a guy be an elite QB if he telegraphs every play with his feet prior to the snap?

How did none of the coaches at Alabama realize his error and fix it? This is the same thing as a major tell in a poker game.

All the defense has to do is look at Milroe's feet in order to get an idea whether they need to drop into coverage or crash down to stop the run.

It's a major disadvantage for Alabama, and it will be used as another piece of evidence for Crimson Tide fans not sad to see Milroe leave.

You can expect Milroe to get hammered on this development in his pre-draft interviews, and for good reason. This kind of sloppy footwork won't be tolerated in the NFL. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.