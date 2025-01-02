Alabama QB Crushed By Fans After Making NFL Decision

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is heading to the NFL, and some fans can't wait to see him leave.

Milroe announced Thursday afternoon in a lengthy Instagram post that his time in college has come to an end.

He's entering the NFL Draft after major speculation about his future. There was plenty of chatter that he'd potentially stay in college and transfer.

That won't happen. He's out the door after finishing his career at Alabama with a very disappointing 9-4 season. You can check out his full announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans react to Jalen Milroe entering the NFL Draft.

Milroe finished his career at Alabama with 45 passing touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 1,577 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.

You'd think fans would be sad to leave. I'm sure some are. Many are not. It's a celebration and roast session right now.

Below are some of the reactions to the news:

Do we think it's much better on Reddit? It's not:

Thank God

IT'S OVER.

Brighter days ahead for our offense

Gonna be the most upvoted thread of all time lol. I’ll say it again, I really do appreciate him for how he handled the coaching change and being a leader while keeping a lot of the team together. I wish him nothing but the best but I’m happy that both sides are moving on. I hope he lands in a situation where he can sit for a year or two and really learn the QB position and how to read the field.

He gave us a SEC title and was electric at times, but I’m excited to see someone new at the helm. I hope he does well in the NFL.

Hell yeah. Best news for Bama in a long time. Wish him the best but he was awful and held this team back for 2 years with his horrendous play. In four years, he still never learned to do the little things that a QB should know. It was torture to watch him play. I’m so glad to see someone else at QB next year (I know the receivers are too lol). Revenge season is gonna be sweet. RTR

Blessed

He seems like a nice guy and a good student. He seemed to care and tried his best, his best just was far below the standard. I’m glad I won’t see him in an Alabama uniform again, but I hope things work out for him.

REJOICE!

God is good. Stay Blessed brotha. Best for everybody to move on

When's the last time a QB who accounted for 78 touchdowns was celebrated by many fans when he decided to leave?

Seems like that's pretty rare. In fact, pretty sure it never happens. Alabama fans were in a state of open revolt after the bowl game against Michigan, and the top person they blamed?

Milroe.

Now, he's gone and a new era will soon be underway in Tuscaloosa for Kalen DeBoer.

What do you think about Milroe's decision? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.