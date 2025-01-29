Former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Throws Disgustingly Bad Pass, Will Have Scouts Worried: WATCH

Former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe threw a pass so bad that it has to be seen to be believed.

Milroe was a solid QB for the Crimson Tide, and he made a lot of plays with his next-level athleticism. However, one problem that always dogged him in Tuscaloosa was a lack of consistency in the passing game.

Can he fix that to find a permanent home in the NFL? That remains to be seen, but he's not doing himself any favors.

Jalen Milroe throws shockingly bad pass during Senior Bowl practice.

Milroe is currently at the Senior Bowl, and it doesn't sound like it's going very well. Well, there's now video of him slinging it, and it might have scouts sweating with nervousness.

Wyatt Fulton tweeted a video Tuesday of Milroe skipping a ball off the ground while facing zero pressure. He literally dropped back and threw it into the dirt.

Watch the embarrassing play unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely atrocious. A bad pass under intense pressure can be defended. That pass can't at all, and people were quick to roast it:

That’s what DeBoer had to work with. We gave DeBoer a damn running back

This is so bad…

Thats him. Thats what he will be. Every who drafts him better draft an updated resume soon after.

We got used to this in 2024

Mechanics gotta get better come on Jalen

One hopping against air, not great

Please keep feeding me this content I actually can’t get enough of this fraud

To make matters worse, this is hardly the first incredibly troubling video of Milroe that has gone viral in recent weeks.

A pair of videos surfaced in January that appeared to show Milroe telegraphing every single play with his feet in the bowl loss to Michigan.

Check out both below. It's a major red flag.

Maybe Milroe will turn into a solid NFL QB. He's almost certainly going to be a first round/early second round pick, but that doesn't guarantee anything. With every new red flag, it's going to make scouts and GMs more and more hesitant. For good reason. Nobody wants to risk their career on a QB with known flaws. Do you think he'll make it in the NFL? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.