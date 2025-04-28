Jalen Hurts Reportedly Not Attending Monday's White House Visit By The Eagles

Jalen Hurts has made his choice about a White House visit and he is not attending Monday's celebration of the Phildelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory.

This comes from a reporter covering the White House. NBC News was the first to report this. Peter Doocy of FOXNews confirmed the report.

The reason the White House gave about Hurts not attending is he had "scheduling conflict."

Hurts Has Scheduling Conflict?

Interesting.

What commitments, one has to wonder, supersede being with teammates at the White House?

Like, world leaders come to the White House when it beckons to conduct important business.

What conflict does Hurts have that is more important than this?

And if his reason for not attending is simply that he dislikes President Trump and doesn't wish to be around him, perhaps Hurts should simply say that. Because, you know, telling the truth would be cool instead of hiding behind a weak excuse.

We'll have to wait for those answers.

Hurts Has A Right To Opt Out

And whatever the answer, some people will love this. And some people will hate this.

But the point needs to be repeated:

People have a right to make a decision about whether they wish to attend such ceremonies – be they decisions about politics, conscience, or scheduling conflicts.

We are a free country. Still.

And Jalen Hurts, leader of his football team or not, is free to opt out of this White House visit.

OutKick reported earlier Monday that Saquon Barkley, arguably the best player on the Eagles, will attend the ceremony.