Jalen Hurts Has No Words When Asked If Brandon Graham Should Come Out Of Retirement

The Philadelphia Eagles need pass rushing help, and an old friend might answer the call.

Through seven games, the Eagles have done a respectable job at minimizing their opponents’ scoring output. However, they have generated just 11 sacks , which is among the worst outputs in the league.

Former defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham, 37, was a key part in last year’s pass rush, but he retired after last season’s Super Bowl over the Chiefs. That might not be true for long though.

Multiple sources are reporting that Graham is considering a comeback to help the Birds, and he could be ready for when the Eagles host the New York Giants next week.

It sounds like a perfect solution — a franchise legend with all kinds of experience boosting the rushing corps? Awesome, in the minds of everyone in Philly. If he came back, he might even be able to help keep AJ Brown not post any more cryptic tweets .

But Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t seem too convinced that it would be a good idea. When asked about the possibility of Graham coming back, he responded in this fashion.

This is usually the part where I write out the quote a player gave, but there’s nothing to write. I know Hurts is a soft-spoken man, but this takes it to a whole new level.

I’m sharing Hurts’ lack of enthusiasm on this one. Yes, Joe Flacco is turning back the clock and playing some excellent football at quarterback, proving old guys can still ball out. But Graham only has 6.5 sacks in his last 28 games played , so his production hasn’t been that great in the area the Eagles need him the most. While a reunion could happen and could give Philadelphia a morale boost, it likely won’t rejuvenate a subpar pass rush.

Graham had one heck of a ride in Philly. He should stay retired and be content with what he had. Even Hurts thinks that’s the best idea.