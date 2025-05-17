Jalen Brunson's 7-Word Response To Stephen A. Smith After Beating Celtics Is Both Epic And Hilarious

The New York Knicks called Stephen A. Smith out in stunning fashion on Friday night after the ESPN personality predicted the Celtics would dominate and easily advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

That, of course, did not happen as the Knicks played some of their best basketball EVER and defeated the Celtics in six games to move on to play the Indiana Pacers for the right to participate in the NBA Finals.

Stephen A. Has Previously Ripped Jalen Brunson And The 'Nova Knicks

"Jalen Brunson came up to me and said, ‘I have nothing to say to you,' " Smith said during the post-game broadcast alongside Knicks great John Starks. "Karl-Anthony Towns said, ‘You picked the wrong team’ because I picked Boston before the series began."

"I, like everybody else in America, changed my mind when they won Games 1 and 2 in Boston," Stephen A. continued as he tried to save face because, let's be honest -- he is never allowed to be wrong.

How do we know this? Because even though I love Stephen A. and worked with him back in the day, my man was so insecure that he had to tweet of him embracing Brunson and writing "Captain Clutch" as the title.

Come on, man!

Jalen Brunson Isn't Playing Around

And that, my friends, is why Jalen Brunson is AWESOME and very well could become the Sports King of New York should the Knicks win a championship. The guy is the epitome of what all athletes should be -- even taking a lesser salary in order to help the Knicks build a better all-around team.

The fact that he snubbed Stephen A. Smith is downright hilarious and shows that he can take it and dish it, something many athletes can't do.

It also shows just how focused and serious Brunson is taking these playoffs.