NY Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Shrugs Off Trae Young's Gloating Like A Real Man

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson knows how to win and how to take a loss in stride.

When Brunson takes an L, he'll take it on the chin ... unlike those losers in Ohio whining about flag-planting.

Anywho, Brunson suffered a loss to Trae Young's Hawks during the NBA Cup on Wednesday night and had to watch Young gloat all over the home crowds at Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK - Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks walks across the court before Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates the win on the logo after the quarterfinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2024. The Atlanta Hawks defeated the New York Knicks 108-100 to advance to the semifinal round. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When asked about his thoughts on Trae Young's "lack" of sportsmanship, Brunson gave the perfect, most obvious answer that every athlete and fan should grasp ...

"We should win the game if we don't want him to do that," Brunson told the media after the game.

After the Hawks' 108-100 win against the Knicks, Young mimicked a dice roll gesture, letting the NY home crowd know he was headed to Vegas with his team to play for the NBA Cup championship (which remains meaningless).

NEW YORK - Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates late in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during the quarterfinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2024. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Young did so on the Knicks' court logo -- a complete act of pettiness against the NY faithful. The Hawks point guard said he's got a love-hate relationship with Knicks fans.

"It’s [a] love-hate relationship," Trae said after the win. "I got a lot of love and a lot of hate I guess from them, but I got a lot love from them too. It’s respect."

To stop Trae Young from gloating, they must beat Trae Young. What a brilliant concept. Brunson certainly gets it ... he's no softie.

