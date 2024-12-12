NY Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Shrugs Off Trae Young's Gloating Like A Real Man

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson knows how to win and how to take a loss in stride.

When Brunson takes an L, he'll take it on the chin ... unlike those losers in Ohio whining about flag-planting.

Anywho, Brunson suffered a loss to Trae Young's Hawks during the NBA Cup on Wednesday night and had to watch Young gloat all over the home crowds at Madison Square Garden.

When asked about his thoughts on Trae Young's "lack" of sportsmanship, Brunson gave the perfect, most obvious answer that every athlete and fan should grasp ...

"We should win the game if we don't want him to do that," Brunson told the media after the game.

After the Hawks' 108-100 win against the Knicks, Young mimicked a dice roll gesture, letting the NY home crowd know he was headed to Vegas with his team to play for the NBA Cup championship (which remains meaningless).

Young did so on the Knicks' court logo -- a complete act of pettiness against the NY faithful. The Hawks point guard said he's got a love-hate relationship with Knicks fans.

"It’s [a] love-hate relationship," Trae said after the win. "I got a lot of love and a lot of hate I guess from them, but I got a lot love from them too. It’s respect."

To stop Trae Young from gloating, they must beat Trae Young. What a brilliant concept. Brunson certainly gets it ... he's no softie.

