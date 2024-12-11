Shedeur Sanders Cameo At Knicks Game Sparks Talk of New York Giants Pick

The pick is in the building.

Shedeur Sanders — coveted Colorado Buffaloes QB and son of Coach Deion Sanders — is projected to, realistically, go in the top three in the 2025 NFL draft. Plenty of projections have Sanders going No. 1 overall.

One team certainly in the running for a lottery quarterback is the New York Giants. So when Sanders appeared at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for the Knicks' NBA Cup game, it only made sense to see this as Sanders' way of warming up to the NY crowd …

Sanders is in the New York groove. But will he ultimately go to the Giants?

Reactions called out the apparent connection between Shedeur Sanders and Big Blue.

Sanders is the betting favorite to be the first-overall pick, though Miami quarterback Cam Ward also draws attention at that spot, and in a race to the bottom, the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders are in prime position for the NFL's top three picks.

Shedeur recently showed support for the Raiders on social media, flirting with Sin City over The Big Apple.

Deion Sanders already said both Shedeur and cornerback/wideout Travis Hunter could ‘Eli Manning’ their way to a preferred team.

Should Shedeur Sanders ‘Eli Manning’ the Giants if they come knocking at No. 1 or 2?

As for the Knicks, they were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 108-100, in the uber meaningless NBA Cup tournament.

