The One Scenario That Guarantees Deion Sanders Would Jump To The NFL: Source

This is what the media does: It speculates about people's futures. And, I'm admittedly guilty at times, but when it comes to the future of Colorado coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, no speculation is necessary.

They could both end up in the NFL next season.

Deion And Shedeur United Would Do It

But that is certain only under one circumstance: That they're together. The coach, who happens to be the quarterback's father, once again coaching his son.

That's it.

That's the only scenario that comes with certainty for the Sanders family. Sanders would definitely leave a Colorado program he has built into a winner but isn't quite yet complete as a champion only as long as he's got his son as his quarterback in the NFL.

This isn't a guess. One person familiar with the elder Sanders' thinking told OutKick that Sanders has mentioned the scenario as very attractive.

And even close friend Michael Irvin, who spent time with Sanders in Colorado last weekend, suggested this is the scenario Sanders definitely covets as it pertains to the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Irvin Sees Sanders In Dallas

Irvin, appearing on the Colin Cowherd Show, said Sanders would go to the Cowboys if he knew the Cowboys were drafting Shedeur.

"I believe 100%, and I can tell you, good sources have told me that," Irvin said. "Great sources have told me that. That's all I can say like that without violating anything else."

That is true. But it also applies to practically any other team – particularly a team with the No.1 overall selection.

If, for example, the Tennessee Titans or Las Vegas Raiders or Cleveland Browns or New Orleans Saints found their way to the No. 1 selection and tried to hire Sanders, he would go if he knew he could pick Shedeur in the April NFL draft.

It should be said, however, the whole scenario comes with issues. The certainty tied to the coach wanting to continue leading his son is written in cement, but everything else is seemingly scribbled on 2,000-year-old papyrus.

Sanders May Not Fit With Some Teams

What do I mean by that?

Even if the Titans have the No. 1 pick, and they are within reach of that slot currently, would they be willing to fire coach Brian Callahan after only one season? That would be difficult to do.

The Raiders are within reach of the No. 1 slot. And they need a quarterback. But Antonio Pierce is similarly in his first season. So does club owner Mark Davis jettison him so unceremoniously? Another huge uncertainty.

Even the Cowboys come with major issues in luring Sanders. They would have to start by continuing to stink the remainder of the season to be in position to pick the younger Sanders in the draft. If they were in that situation, they could lure the elder Sanders.

But what to do with Dak Prescott?

The Dak Prescott Issue In Dallas

Prescott is the highest-paid player in the entire NFL. Releasing or trading him is, from a salary cap perspective, like leaving an angry wife whose sibling is the world's best divorce attorney.

Trading Prescott before June 1 next year would leave the Cowboys with $103 million in dead cap space that season alone. Releasing him, even with a post-June 1 designation, would leave the Cowboys with nearly $90 million in dead money in 2025.

There could be a scenario where the Cowboys hire Deion, pick Shedeur and keep Prescott for at least one year. But that would be a lot of drama for a team that probably already has its drama tank on F.

It should be noted the teams that make the most sense in needing a coach and being within reach of the No. 1 spot are the New Orleans Saints and possibly the New York Giants, if they move on from Brian Daboll.

And why is having the No. 1 spot important?

Many Variables At Play For Sanders

There is no guarantee NFL talent evaluators will think Shedeur is worthy of the pick. But that's the only pick that comes with certainty.

It's possible if Sanders is hired by the team holding the No. 3 or No. 4 pick, his son might not be there when he's on the clock.

It's also possible a team trades into a spot ahead of Sanders to pick Shedeur. Or the team holding the pick doesn't wish to let it go and then picks Shedeur.

There are a many variables at work which suggest Sanders definitely could become convinced it's not happening.

And so he stays at Colorado.

"I've got a kickstand down," Sanders recently told reporters about where he's currently coaching. "I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."