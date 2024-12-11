Flag Planting Would Be A Felony Under Ohio Politician's Bill

Planting a flag at the 50-yard line of Ohio State's Ohio Stadium would come with immediate consequences under an Ohio politician's plan to eradicate flag planting in Ohio.

State Rep. Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Twp., stepped up for sportsmanship on Tuesday when he introduced the O.H.I.O. bill, according to the Port Clinton News Herald.

O.H.I.O would "prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio Stadium football field on the day of a college football game and to name this act the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act," the bill read.

There's more:

"No person shall plant a flagpole with a flag attached to it in the center of the football field at Ohio stadium of the Ohio state university on the day of a college football competition, whether before, during, or after the competition.

"Whoever violates this section is guilty of a felony of the fifth degree. A violation of this section is a strict liability offense and section 2901.20 of the Revised Code does not apply."

This is what you want to see out of college football rivalries and politicians

Content.

Rep. Williams could've sat back, minded his business and just enjoyed the holiday season, but he put pen to paper and wrote this bill fully knowing it was going to further fuel the fire that is Ohio State-Michigan.

Josh represents folks who live along the Michigan border in NW Ohio. He lives this war on a daily basis and he went out and put his name on the line with this bill.

Conviction.

Will a Michigan Wolverine go to jail in two years for planting a flag? Will Michigan counter with a felony flag-planting bill of its own? Where will these politicians take this next?

BUCKLE UP.

