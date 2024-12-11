The Internet Flips Out Over Felony Flag Planting Bill In Ohio

OMG, you're soooooo soft. You're a pussy. You're weak. Charmin soft. Cuck.

Blah, blah, blah.

You think I haven't heard it all while working on the Internet for 17 years?

You're damn right I'm going to thank Ohio State Rep. Josh Williams for writing a bill that would make flag planting at Ohio Stadium a felony. THIS is the Internet at its finest.

Fans will talk about this stuff for the next decade. They won't let this go and that's absolutely beautiful to bloggers like myself. Did I tell Josh Williams to write an absurd bill? Nope, but you're damn right I'm going to capitalize on the drama surrounding it.

Now Ohio State fans are mad. Michigan fans are pissed. Random fans around the country are furious. Ohio State and Michigan fans have combined forces. An Ohio State fan made a derogatory comment about my wife pleasuring herself with a dildo.

It's pure chaos out there, but it's beautiful.

Why?

Two weeks ago, I was worried about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry losing its luster because Ryan Day wasn't fired on the spot when his soft team couldn't stop Michigan's third-stringers and some QB pulled off a practice squad.

Ohio State still got into the CFP, Day is still employed and it all came after losing to a bitter rival.

Did the expanded CFP make college football fans soft?

Today spoke volumes.

My heart is full because it appears that the rivalry and hatred out of both sides is still strong based on their reactions to me complimenting Williams.

Fans still want to break my legs. That's how I know college football is healthy.

America reacts to Ohio State Rep. Josh Williams' bill that would make flag planting at Ohio Stadium a felony

- William M. writes:

Glad to hear "the" Ohio State is softer than Charmin toilet paper. That you have to get your state legislature to pass laws to prevent people from planting flags on your sacred horse shoe of stadium.

If your players had that much energy after getting beat by an inferior Michigan team. Might want to revaluate the players your bring in. Especially the crybaby linebacker who can’t let them plant the flag on the field bitch. You might want to bring in Bill Belichick to beat Michigan.

Cause hair club for men spokesman Ryan Day can’t beat a bad Michigan team and Coach Moore owns Ryan Day.

- David W. says:

I just want to follow up with comments that you made on your Twitter account about the Ohio State Sportsmanship Bill.

There is nothing good about that bill whatsoever.

It violates the first amendment and all about further forcing people to submit to communist ideology.

The money that would be used for this bill would take away resources from fighting real crime in the buckeye state, such as murder, rape, assault and drugs.

You're a douche.