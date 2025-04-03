Jake Paul Spent $1 MILLION On Engagement Ring And I Hope They Break Up

Is it wrong to root for people to break up?

I'm not talking about when we were all in high school, and you hoped the girl of your dreams would break up with her boyfriend so you could shoot your shot. I'm talking about being in your 30s and hoping it will happen to a certain celebrity couple.

Because after I found out Jake Paul dropped $1 million on his engagement ring for his new fiancée, Jutta Leerdam last week while appearing on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast, I suddenly found myself rooting for it to all fall apart… and I wasn't the only one!

$1 MILLION FOR AN ENGAGEMENT RING? YIKES

"The centerpiece of Jake Paul’s proposal was an exquisite three-stone oval-cut engagement ring valued at approximately $1 million. The ring features a substantial oval diamond, flanked by two smaller stones, enhancing the center stone’s sparkle. Jewelry experts have noted that the ring showcases a dazzling ten-carat natural diamond, emphasizing its impressive size and brilliance." was how Jake's engagement ring was described, according to diamond manufacturer Gabriel & Co., from where Jake purchased the ring.

Now I understand that Jake Paul is worth tens of millions of dollars, so a milly to him isn't a lot, but just the arrogance of him talking about it on Logan's podcast this week was so cringe the way he went about it.

"For all the ring review people out there, you all aren't that good at spotting the number of karats," Jake began.

Then, when Jake's father began telling his son not to say how much he spent on it, Logan began cursing his dad off. "Are you Jake? What the F***. "Since when are you the host of this show?" Logan screamed at his and Jake's father.

"I think Jake's ring is a metric for how much he loves his fiancée and I think it's interesting," Logan added in a pure vomit-inducing way.

GET READY TO SEE MORE OF JAKE AND LOGAN PAUL AND THEIR FAMILY

I don't even care if I come across as an "Am I The A**hole…?" for hoping they break up, because I wasn't alone in my beliefs. The comments section of the video clip went absolutely off, rooting for a breakup that ends as badly as Conor McGregor losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"What's the over / under on how long this lasts?" one person questioned. "Divorce incoming real quick," plenty of others said.

Others focused on Logan being the worst.

"Holy s***, this family stinks!" wrote one person. "How tf Logan gonna talk to his father like that?" questioned another.

My favorite comment, though, may be from the one person who wrote, "I truly hope that every single clown in this video steps on a Lego tomorrow."

Something tells me he won't be tuning into the next Impaulsive episode or the Paul brothers new reality series Paul American.

ARE YOU OVER JAKE AND LOGAN PAUL? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow with your opinions!