Jake Paul Offers Saquon Barkley Extra Motivation To Win Super Bowl MVP Honors

Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul gave Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley some extra motivation to pop off in Super Bowl LIX.

To be honest, it's not like he needs any to begin with. The superstar tailback has been one of the best in his position in the league for his whole career, and he finally has a chance to prove it on the big stage (now that he is not wallowing in the NFL wasteland that is the New York Giants). Plus, he’s going to be playing for a title against the Kansas City Chiefs on his birthday , so he’ll definitely want to get a Lombardi Trophy as a present.

But Paul upped the ante and said that if Barkley is able to win the game’s MVP award, Barkley will earn himself a sweet new ride.

"This is a message for Saquon Barkley and Saquon Barkley only. If you win the Super Bowl MVP, I think you can do it brother … I will give you one of my Ferraris," Paul said.

Isn’t it crazy that Paul can say that he could hand out one of your Ferrari’s to a guy if he does really well in a football game? Must be nice.

Paul is a Cleveland Browns fan , but the two do have a vague connection . When Oz the Mentalist visited the Eagles, Barkley wore a sweatshirt from Paul’s personal brand, "W."

Barkley is likely not the only person to be happy about this gentleman’s wager. All of America is rooting for Philadelphia to stop a Chiefs three-peat, so any extra motivation for the Eagles’ best player is more than welcome.

Here’s to hoping it translates into an otherworldly performance by Barkley, and a title for the Birds.