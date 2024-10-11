Jake Paul Believes 'America Will Fall' If Trump Not Reelected, 'Illegal Criminals ... Will Pour In'

Never one to shy away from his opinions, Jake Paul had some dark predictions should Donald Trump not win in next month's Presidential election.

"America will fall, the borders will open, tens of millions of illegal criminals and people from other countries will pour in. And I think freedom of speech will probably be taken away," Paul told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent sit-down interview.

JAKE PAUL ENDORSED DONALD TRUMP

Anyone who has followed Jake Paul's rise to stardom knows that he has made a living out of being controversial - be it with his YouTube pranks back in the day or calling out UFC President Dana White.

Just last month while speaking in New York City, Paul decided to rip the Empire State for being "a dumbass Democratic city," that "was similar to Mike Tyson in that you were good 20 years ago." Paul made the comments during a press conference for his upcoming Netflix boxing match against Mike Tyson.

Although Jake Paul and his brother Logan have been known to troll and spark controversy in the name of ratings and social media hype, Jake Paul is 100% serious about his support of Trump. Earlier this summer, he even publicly endorsed Trump on his brother Logan's podcast.

Whether you agree or disagree with Jake Paul's political stance, you have to at least give him credit for not shying away from who he supports for President and expressing why he does as well. In doing so, Jake knows that he is alienating and going to anger a good number of his fans, supporters and followers.

But in the end, Paul says, if you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything.

Not all of his followers agree. But, knowing what we know about Jake Paul - he doesn't care.