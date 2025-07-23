Jaguars Working To Make Travis Hunter The NFL's Only Fulltime Two-Way Player

The biggest selling point for drafting Travis Hunter, aside from his freakish athleticism, was his desire to play both offense and defense in the NFL. And the Jaguars bought in, selecting Hunter with the second pick of the draft and even trading up to do so.

But now we're seeing how sold on Hunter as the league's only full-time two-way player the Jaguars really are.

Travis Hunter Will Alternate Offense And Defense

Because Wednesday, the first day of training camp practice for the Jags, coach Liam Coen outlined how the team is going to make the two-way plan come together.

Bottom line: Hunter will alternate his practice time on offense and defense throughout camp and sometimes even within particular practice days.

"He will," said Coen, who is in his first season with the Jaguars. "Probably within the first six practices or so. You want to give him a couple of days of offense, a couple of days defense. And then we'll give him the opportunity to flip-flop within the same practice.

"And that will kind of become the norm. Once we do that, that'll kind of become the norm of how we operate, but it'll probably be within the first week or so."

Jaguars Planned Entire Camp For Hunter

That is a lot of work.

And a lot of studying.

And the volume might seem to be too much for a rookie.

But the Jaguars apparently have a plan for maximizing Hunter's time so they can maximize his contribution to the team.

"The whole camp's mapped out," Coen said. "Every single moment, I don't know if you saw during special teams (portion of practice Wednesday) he was doing defensive drills and fundamentals and footwork.

"Every moment, every minute that he's in the building, it is accounted for. We're tying to make sure we maximize his time, our time, so we can get the best out of him."

This is going to be interesting. Because integrating a new player during training camp on defense can be hard. Doing it on offense is often harder.

Doing it on both sides of the ball can be a hit-and-miss exercise even for coaches who might need to adjust how they manage the assignment.

Jaguars Plan For Hunter Has Already Evolved

The Jags found that out during OTA sessions and offseason camps.

"It evolved a little bit from the offseason program," Coen said. "We saw there was a span where maybe he practiced on offense, let's call it a Thursday because we didn't have anything on Fridays. And then he had Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the Mondays on defense. That's like four days without doing anything on offense.

"What we learned is that was too long. That's too long without doing anything on the other side of the ball. So we learned something there."

Every single day that he's on side of the ball, he'll meet with the other side of the ball at least once, maybe twice."

That will keep Hunter from practicing on one side of the ball while not hearing what the other side has moved forward to addressing.

"I can see it continue to evolve this training camp," Coen said.