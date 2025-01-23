Travis Hunter’s 1st Pick Odds Rise After Titans Exec’s ‘Generational’ Comment

Bettors are reading a lot into Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker telling reporters Wednesday, "We won’t pass on a generational talent" in the 2025 NFL Draft. Seemingly, gamblers translated Brinker's comment that Tennessee could pick former Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB superstar, and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter first in April.

Before Brinker's press conference, Hunter had +1500 odds at BetMGM to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Afterward, the Colorado standout's odds skyrocketed to +150. His odds are +175 at the time of writing. Former Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward is still the favorite to be taken first (+110), and Hunter's teammate, QB Shedeur Sanders, has the third-best odds (+475).

Theoretically, most No. 1 overall picks are "generational talents", or else why would they go first? That said, people betting Hunter following Brinker's statement might be an indictment of the 2025 quarterback class. For instance, neither Ward nor Sanders would've been one of the first three quarterbacks taken last year.

Regardless, betting Hunter to go first in April is almost as dumb as the Titans selecting him with the top pick. Sure, Hunter being a shut-down cornerback and No. 1 receiver is "unicorn sh*t". However, he won't play every snap in an NFL game and will probably pick one position to focus on.

If I was a betting man, and I am, my money is on Hunter choosing to play wideout. After all, the top-paid wide receiver makes $35 million per year and the top-paid cornerback makes only $24 million. Hence, the question is, "Would you draft a receiver first overall"? I hope your answer is, "No".

Also, the NFL is a "quarterback-driven" league, so the Titans and Cleveland Browns, which have the second pick, will most likely draft quarterbacks. There is a better chance Tennessee trades the first pick for a ton of future draft capital than it takes Hunter. Essentially, taking a wide receiver first overall is organizational malfeasance.

Finally, this kind of line movement based on a possible "nothing-burger" statement by Brinker gives you an idea of how crazy the NFL draft betting market is. Remember when Titans QB Will Levis's odds to be the first pick surged after someone posted on Reddit that Levis told his family the Carolina Panthers would take him first in 2023? Betting on the NFL draft isn't worth the risk and stuff like this validates that sentiment.

