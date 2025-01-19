Travis Hunter Somehow Avoids Tearing Both ACLs During Failed TD Celebration At Polynesian Bowl

Travis Hunter may have had his NFL life flash before his eyes during a seriously scary moment during the Polynesian Bowl.

The Heisman Trophy winner wasn't playing in the game given that it is reserved for the top high school players in the country, but he traveled to Hawaii to take in the festivities. Instead of staying put on the sidelines, Hunter decided to sprint onto the field to celebrate with Dakorien Moore, the top-ranked receiver in the 2025 class, after he scored an utterly ridiculous touchdown.

Not only did Moore make a one-handed catch with two defenders all over him, he broke one tackle before showing off his elite speed to find the endzone. Hunter couldn't contain his excitement, so he took off for the endzone, while wearing sandals, to try and celebrate with Moore.

The keyword there is ‘try.’

While attempting to jump up and celebrate with Moore, Hunter lost his feet from under him on the artificial turf, and had both of his legs buckle.

A normal human tears at least one ACL or an Achilles in this situation, but Travis Hunter isn't a normal human. His highlight tape and Heisman Trophy prove that, but his walking away from this botched celebration unscathed may be his most impressive feat yet.

Hunter got up off the turf in a hurry on his own power, and while Moore laid on the ground for a few seconds, he came away without an injury. It's a safe bet that he woke up a bit sore after the failed celebration, but he and Hunter are both incredibly fortunate to be okay.

Hunter could be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but at worst, will be a Top Five pick. As for Moore, the Texas native is taking his talents out West and suiting up for the Oregon Ducks this fall.