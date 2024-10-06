Jaguars' Tank Bigsby Lives Up To Cool Name With Bruising TD Run

Tank Bigsby, the Jaguars running back with the most fitting name in the league, impressed football fans in Week 5 with a spectacularly bruising touchdown run for Jacksonville.

Not since ‘useful idiot’ Marshawn Lynch donned a Seahawks jersey have we seen a ground-shaking run for a score.

Bigsby ran up the middle and was met by Colts defenders roughly 6 yards into the run.

Holding his ground, the 215-lb. runner stayed upright long enough to receive some help from offensive lineman Cam Robinson, the latter of whom kept his feet pumping and pushing Bigsby.

The runner finished the job, scampering for the remaining 13 yards to find the end zone, though he nearly fumble before pouncing back on the rock.

We may not see a more impressive run all weekend.

Enjoy!

WATCH:

Looks like the Jags have their own version of Brandon Jacobs, and his name is Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby.

What better way to honor Tom Coughlin, the Jags' all-time 'winningest' coach who joined the Jaguars' "Pride of Fame" on Sunday?

Does Jacksonville have a new RB1? Needing a spark on offense, the Jaguars found their jolt with Bigsby's impressive run, which put Jacksonville up 20-10.

Starting running back Travis Etienne (and his fantasy managers) surely watched the sequence with sweaty palms, which may also explain his recurring fumbling issues.

As for the Colts defense … it's time to hit the weight room.

