Jaguars Reportedly Set To Call Orlando Home In 2027 During EverBank’s Massive Renovation

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up to take a year away from EverBank Stadium in 2027 as the facility undergoes billions of dollars in renovations.

It's slated to be back in action in 2028, but in the interim, they'll need a place to play.

Now, it sounds like the team will drive down I-95, pick up I-4 in Daytona (maybe grab a brisket sammich at the Buc-ee's if they know what's good for them), and spend the 2027 season in Orlando.

At least as long as some T's get crossed and some I's get dotted.

According to a new report from The Orlando Sentinel's Mike Bianchi, the team has decided to spend the year playing home games at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, a 65,000-seat stadium that plays host to a bunch of events, including the prestigious Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Camping World will reportedly get the nod over the University of Florida's Ben Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, though Bianchi reports that the team could use it as a backup if there's a scheduling conflict.

As Bianchi noted in his piece, the City Beautiful was always the logical choice. It's one of the biggest tourist destinations on the planet, it's the biggest TV market that the Jaguars have, and it's the biggest market in the entire country without an NFL presence (unless you count the Pro Bowl… but I don't).

If this pans out — and it's sounding like it will, pending a vote by NFL owners that was described as "a formality and a technicality" — Central Florida will have an influx of pro football over the next couple of years.

It was announced last month that the Orlando Storm will begin play in the UFL starting in 2026. They will play their home games a couple of blocks away from Camping World Stadium at Inter & Co. Stadium, home of the MLS's Orlando City SC.