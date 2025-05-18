Jackson Chourio Nails Best Catch of MLB's Rivalry Weekend: VIDEO

MLB's best catch of Rivalry Weekend, without a doubt.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio perfectly timed a grab to rob the Minnesota Twins of what could have been a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning.

The rocket by Twins star Royce Lewis traveled to left-center field.

In pursuit, the 21-year-old Chourio stuck his glove just barely over the fence, snagging the run and saving the Brewers from a late push by Minnesota.

Even Lewis, who homered earlier in the game, had to tip his cap to Chourio.

Reactions to the catch called it one of the best of the year, though Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho still holds that honor.

Milwaukee held on for the 5-2 win, adding an insurance run in the ninth with a sac fly by Rhys Hoskins to drive in William Contreras.

The Brewers' win snapped Minnesota's 13-game win streak.

