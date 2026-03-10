Jack Hughes Plans To Get Teeth Fixed, Thinks Fans Will Be Pissed (And He's Right)

The most famous jacked-up chompers in hockey are about to go the way of the dodo, and even the man whose mouth they're in, Devils star Jack Hughes, knows he's going to get mixed reviews.

Hughes suffered cracked teeth in Team USA's Olympic gold medal win over Canada last month, and the sight became one of the most iconic images of the win.

Still, he's reportedly dating Canada's biggest pop star, which might be why he would like to get his pearly whites fixed up all nice-like.

And there has been no shortage of dentists willing to offer their services.

"Yeah, the number of dentists that have reached out, man, it's too many,' Hughes told Daily Mail. "But I'm going to get them fixed, hopefully this week.

"Think people will be pissed if I do get them fixed."

First of all, dentists sliding into your DMs offering to fix your teeth is weird. They do realize he probably already has a guy he goes to, right?

I think they're just throwing a Hail Mary in hopes of having a big fish story to wow their cohorts with over drinks in a Ramada lobby during DentalCon.

"So, you know Jack Hughes' Olympic teeth? Yeah, I fixed those up for him… Probably the most famous hockey teeth in a few decades… no big deal, though. All in a day's work for us, am I right? Who wants another round of tequila shots?!"

You do want to make sure you go to the right person, though, otherwise you might come out with those creepy, fake-looking teeth.

And yeah, there will be some fans who are PO'ed at him for fixing up his chiclets.

But, no question, having a mouthful of mangled teeth is not a fun way to live.

Even a gold medal and a Canadian pop star aren't going to make it easier to talk and eat when you're missing a chunk of your incisor.