Woke Snowflakes Erupt With Rage At Pop Star And Hockey Hero For Insanely Stupid Reason

Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in the gold medal game against Canada.

The wokes are at it again!

The USA men's hockey team captured gold at the Olympics in Milan after Jack Hughes scored in overtime against Canada.

His winning hasn't stopped. He went on a celebration tour that included a stop at the White House and the State of the Union.

However, the biggest victory might have been when TMZ reported that Hughes is dating pop star Tate McRae.

The wokes target Tate McRae over Jack Hughes relationship.

The wokes don't really need a reason to get angry. They will erupt with rage because the sun came up in the morning.

They find out a Canadian pop star is dating a USA hockey hero?

Yeah, all bets are off at that point.

Check out the truly unhinged reactions to the news of the Hughes/McRae relationship below.

Totally normal reaction to two people – who none of these people have likely ever met – dating and being in a relationship!

This is what we like to call a parasocial relationship. People become so invested in celebrities that they start to believe they actually have a connection to them.

Spoiler alert: They don't.

Who cares who Tate McRae or Jack Hughes is dating at any given time? Don't these people have their own lives to live? It's so odd to me.

Go outside and get some fresh air instead of worrying about what other people are up to. It will do the wokes some good. Let me know what you think at: David.Hookstead@outkick.com.