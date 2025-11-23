Klay Thompson Calls Out 'Funny Guy' Ja Morant After Grizzlies' Star Goes After Him In Street Clothes

Ja Morant did not play a single second for the Memphis Grizzlies during his team's win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, but that doesn't mean he didn't play a role.

Morant, who missed his third game in a row while dealing with a calf strain, made his way over to Dallas' Klay Thompson after the final buzzer of Memphis' 102-96 win on the road, and it wasn't to catch up as buddies.

While in street clothes and holding a basketball in one hand, Morant pointed a finger in Thompson's face before calling him "a bum" a few different times.

Thompson led the game in scoring with 22 points off the bench, which makes it even more bizarre that Morant would go out of his way to talk trash, but as we all know, the Grizzlies' guard operates in unique fashion.

READ: Ja Morant Calls Out Kendrick Perkins After He Ridiculously Tries To Take Credit For Memphis Star's Recognition

Aside from Thompson shoving Morant's finger out of his face, the veteran kept his cool on the floor, but tore apart Morant during his postgame press conference inside the Mavs' locker room.

"He's a funny guy," Thompson said. "He has a lot to say all the time, especially for a guy who rarely takes accountability."

"It was really just running his mouth, and he's been running his mouth for a long time," Thompson said. "It's funny to run your mouth when you're on the bench. It's kind of the story of his career so far, just leaving us wanting more. We all want to see him out there and do his best, but he's just been letting a lot of other stuff get in the way of that," Thompson continued.

Thompson's assessment of Morant is the same as that shared by the majority of NBA fans; the lack of accountability from Morant is impossible to ignore.

On top of dealing with a number of different injuries over the years, Morant was suspended a total of 33 games over the last two seasons for flashing handgungs on live streams. Earlier this season, he was suspended for one game for conduct detrimental to the team after an immature postgame interview in which he essentially called out Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Morant has played in just 71 games over the last two seasons and counting and has never played in more than 67 games during a regular season in his career.