Ja Morant Gets Testy With Teammate, Personnel Steps In To Separate Grizzlies Star

For the first time, Ja isn’t untouchable; rather, he’s on Der block.

The air in Germany has Ja Morant moving aggressively.

Already known as a hot-head here in the ‘States, Morant took his talents to Berlin as part of the NBA’s international initiative, set to take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday from Uber Arena.

During shootaround on Wednesday, Morant caught some unneeded attention after confronting teammate Vince Williams, Jr.

Morant said he "hoped" to play in the matchup, but Memphis later ruled him out.

For another NBA player, the spat would've been chalked up to competitive spirit.

In Morant's case, with his history of brandishing guns and threatening others, the exchange was a terrible look.

Morant's heated moment also comes amid trade buzz surrounding the former second-overall pick and two-time NBA All-Star.

Most teams wouldn't pounce at the opportunity of trading a star-quality, 26-year-old guard. But after years of pushing the limits of what is acceptable behavior and what is not, it appears Memphis is at a boiling point with Ja.

Talks of a potential trade out of Memphis have been more than (gun)smoke.

As the Grizzlies' interest in shopping for Morant continues, so have the media's questions.

Recently, Morant's purchase of a $3 million home in Miami raised eyebrows regarding a potential move to the Heat.

During his Berlin stay this week, Morant was pressed by reporters on what managing his expectations amid trade buzz has been … saying he's had to "live with it."

The mounting odds of being traded have felt self-inflicted. Morant’s time in Memphis is spiraling from "face of the franchise" to a $200 million headache.

After burning through 33 games of suspensions in 2023 for his high-profile obsession with flashing firearms on Instagram, the "redemption tour" quickly hit a wall.

Morant was suspended for one game in late 2025 for "conduct detrimental to the team" after he went at rookie head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

With his production cratering and his relationship with teammates going down the tubes, the Grizzlies are finally picking up the phone.

Morant is putting his interests out there; it's yet to be determined whether teams like the Heat are convinced to take on this hot head.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela