Street Clothes Ja Morant Jumps Off Sideline To Confront Trail Blazers Opponent

After reaching superstardom in the early 2020s, Morant began making headlines for his combustible off-the-court behavior. Morant has been suspended for a total of 34 games by the NBA and his team across multiple reasons.

The NBA's self-proclaimed tough guy, Ja Morant, confronted Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija at midcourt in his street clothes after Avdija tripped the Grizzlies' Cedric Coward.

Morant, who has been out with a calf injury but, more importantly, out of trouble, reminded fans of his volatile on-court temperament, which came out even when he is sidelined.

Avdija did appear to trip Coward, the Grizzlies' dynamic rookie, after tumbling to the ground and complaining about a lack of a foul call. He caught Coward, and Morant stepped out to square up with Avdija in defense of his teammate.

Grizzlies personnel separated Morant from the Blazers forward, who did not appear intimidated by Morant's smack talk while on injury leave.

Morant has played only 12 games this year — averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. The Grizzlies put the Trail Blazers away handily, without Morant, 119-96.

Morant's career with the Grizzlies has been a dizzying arc of self-inflicted setbacks.

Despite the lack of headlines for Morant this year, the season has not played out smoothly for Memphis.

Rumors of Morant's frustration have suggested possible trade scenarios as Memphis looks to move on from its contentious, limited All-Star.

The most significant suspensions were 8 and 25 games by the NBA for repeated incidents of displaying a firearm on social media, with a one-game team suspension also occurring later for inappropriate conduct with the coaching staff.

The Grizzlies are stuck being sub-mediocre, sitting at 11-14 after their win against Portland.

