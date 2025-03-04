Ja Morant Fined For Incredibly Dumb Decision That May Have Cost Grizzlies Win Against Knicks

It has been an incredibly tough handful of days for the Memphis Grizzlies, but no player has had a rougher stretch than Ja Morant.

The NBA fined Morant $25,000 on Sunday night following a truly moronic decision the Grizzlies' guard made against the New York Knicks on February 28.

After the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, Morant grabbed the ball under the Knicks' basket and chucked it towards his own. His shot attempt - if you want to call it that - came well after the buzzer and ended up flying over the goal and into the stands. Maybe the most bizarre piece in all of this is that the Grizzlies were leading the game 88-82 heading into the fourth quarter.

READ: Ja Morant's Father Gets Ejected From Grizzlies Game While Sitting Courtside In Embarrassing Moment

It's unclear if a fan was hit by the basketball or injured, but it was an incredibly bizarre move, and one that will result in a fine every single time.

Morant was assessed a technical foul for his boneheaded decision, and OG Anunoby began the fourth quarter by making the technical foul free throw.

The Knicks went on to win the game 114-13 with Anunoby hitting a game-winning three-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining. If you wipe away the technical foul free-throw, of course, his late three-pointer would have only sent the game into overtime.

The Grizzlies followed up their one-point home loss to the Knicks with a two-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs the very next night. Then, on Monday, the brutal luck continued for Memphis as it fell 132-130 to the Atlanta Hawks courtesy of a buzzer beater from Caris LeVert.

Morant did not play for the Grizzlies in the losses to the Spurs or Hawks with right shoulder soreness. He's yet to play in more than five consecutive games at any point this season.