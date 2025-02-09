Ja Morant's Father Gets Ejected From Grizzlies Game While Sitting Courtside In Embarrassing Moment

Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, was ejected during the closing minutes of the Memphis Grizzlies' 125-112 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night in what was ultimately an embarrassing scene for the dad of the superstar.

According to the pool report conducted with Crew Chief Josh Tiven after the game, the elder Morant kept repeating "overtly disrespectful statements about the officiating crew," which led Tiven to approach security to remove him from the game.

Asked if he was aware that the man was Ja Morant's father, Tiven answered "yes."

More often than not, Tee Morant sits courtside during Grizzlies' home games, but his time was cut a bit short on Saturday, and reportedly yelled "the fix is in" while laughing as he walked off the floor with security.

There is nothing wrong about a father being a fan of his son and his team, but it's clear that Tee Morant crossed the line and turned into that stereotypical dad we've all seen at a youth sporting event taking things way too seriously.

That doesn't exactly fly at the NBA level, and officials had every right to get Tee Morant off the floor after what sounds like a full night of mouthing from Ja's father.

"He probably got kicked out so I didn't [get ejected]," Ja Morant said after the game. "Probably complaining about something to the ref."

Morant scored 16 points and picked up seven assists during Memphis' loss to the Thunder. He attempted just four free throws in the game, while averaging just under six per contest throughout the season. The Grizzlies went to the charity stripe 39 times compared to the 21 free throws the Thunder attempted.