Popular Restaurant Owes Ja Morant Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars After Marketing Snafu

It's fair to say that Ja Morant isn't hurting for money given the fact that he'll make $37 million this season. That doesn't mean the Memphis Grizzlies star is going to pass on earning more cash that he, as well as an arbitrator, believes a local restaurant owes him.

According to Fox 13, Morant entered a marketing agreement with the restaurant chain Wing Guru, which has five locations in the Memphis area, on January 1, 2022. Court documents obtained by the news outlet show that Wing Guru agreed to pay Morant $75,000 per year in monthly payments of $6,250. In exchange, the restaurant chain received permission to use Morant's name, image, and likeness in promotions.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Morant's teammate in Memphis, has also done work with the restaurant in the past and has his own Triple-J flavor named after him on the menu.

According to Morant, all was fine in the first four months of the agreement before the payments abruptly stopped, yet the 25-year-old claims Wing Guru continued to feature him in marketing campaigns.

"You guys will receive the entire $75K by Jan. 1st," the restaurant allegedly told Morant through a direct message on Instagram. "Relax. Thanks for the understanding."

Morant stated that he never received the funds which led him to take legal action against the restaurant, and after entering arbitration, it appears he is due a big-time payday.

The arbitrator ordered Wing Guru to pay Morant $300,000 in compensation and damages and ordered another $65,000 to cover interest and additional legal costs.

The ruling was reportedly issued in August, leaving Wing Guru until November to make the payment, but after failing to pay, Morant's legal team filed a petition in December asking a judge to mandate the payment and affirm the decision made by the arbitrator.

Wing Guru has long been one of the most popular wing spots in the Memphis area, and given the fact that they're charging $17.98 for 10 boneless wings these days, one would imagine they are relatively flush with cash.

