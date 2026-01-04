J.J. McCarthy Summed Up His Inconsistent Season With This One Play

Whatever good this guy does is outweighed by a mistake he makes.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has had an inconsistent year to say the least.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft finally got his chance to be a full-time starter after sitting out his rookie season with an injury. People suspected it would be rusty, but I don’t think anyone saw this coming.

Through nine starts (more on that in a minute), he has compiled just a 5-4 record and thrown more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11). Oh, and he’s only passing for about 161 yards per game.

Ouch.

Then there are the injuries. For some reason, this dude cannot stay healthy . He's missed seven games this year due to one injury or another, far from an ideal output for a guy the Vikings want to build a future around.

He’s had his good moments, to be sure. But the bad has always seemed to outweigh the good with this guy. And if his season could be summed up in one play, this would be it.

In the season finale against the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy avoided a sack, stiff-armed a defender, lowered his shoulder into another defender…and then negated it all by taunting.

Vikings fans watching this were not thrilled to say the least.

Next season, McCarthy will have to find a way to be available, and then consistent. Too many times this season, he’s been the reason why the whole team has suffered, and the Vikings will miss the playoffs as a result.

The man they call "nine" needs to elevate his play to at least that level.