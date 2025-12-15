JJ McCarthy Shrugs Off Nightmare Start Against Cowboys For Win In Primetime

JJ McCarthy's only miscues against Dallas were the early interception and an ill-advised sideline celebration

JJ McCarthy doubters were ready to pounce on Minnesota's QB, taking on the Cowboys on Sunday night, when his first throw in primetime went the other way.

After Sunday Night Football's Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth teed up McCarthy's first throw of the game, the pass was immediately tipped by a Cowboys defender and intercepted.

Vikings fans were bracing for a signature McCarthy skunk.

Doubters be damned. The Vikings offense kept pace with the Cowboys, and McCarthy's first interception was his only real blot in a strong SNF, beating the Cowboys 34-26.

"Nine" (McCarthy) completed 15-of-24 for 250 yards and added three TDs. He had to back up a big night early, not just to make up for an interception, but to justify his Griddy celebration after running in for a TD.

Even Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell admitted after the game to not liking McCarthy's celebration dance. O'Connell warned McCarthy not to hit the dance when he scored on the run-play during practice (via ESPN's Kevin Seifert).

Recently, McCarthy has surged. Over the last two games, going 2-0 with six total touchdowns, 448 yards and a 120.3 passer rating.

Sunday night's strong outing may give McCarthy some favor with the NFL analysts for a week, but the spotlight will be back to make more sense out of the Vikings' dire QB situation.

For now, McCarthy can celebrate back-to-back wins as a starter, setting Minnesota up at a tepid 6-8.

