Tom Izzo, Dan Hurley Continue To Demand Accountability While America Gets Softer

The Michigan State and UConn head coaches defended their coaching styles and spoke about the importance of demanding accountability from players.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley, two of college basketball’s most passionate coaches, delivered a similar message Thursday afternoon ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup. They both argued that basketball — and society — have gotten soft and reactions to their emotional coaching styles prove it.

With Michigan State and UConn set to meet on Friday night in the Sweet 16, Izzo and Hurley took questions from the very media that often criticizes them for their "tough love" approaches.

Asked separately about criticism of intense sideline behavior, both coaches lamented that what used to be understood as good coaching is now often treated as controversial. Izzo called it "a problem." Hurley went broader, saying it reflects a society that has "gotten soft in a lot of ways."

During the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, basketball legend Charles Barkley went on a viral rant defending Izzo and calling out the media following Michigan State's Round of 32 win over Louisville.

"The last couple of years, the media, who don't know anything about sports, because they've never played, say 'Why is he yelling at his players?' That's called coaching... if you don't want to be coached, you probably shouldn't come to Michigan State," Barkley said on Turner Sports' March Madness postgame show.

"Your job as a coach is to coach your players. If their parents and their friends get mad because you're getting yelled at, you [need to] get better parents and better friends."

During Thursday’s press conference, OutKick asked Izzo about Barkley's comments. Izzo thanked Charles for his words and defended his style.

"God bless Charles," Izzo began. "I don't understand the concept [that hard coaching is bad]. It never used to be that way… Now we're supposed to just hug and kiss everybody."

And Izzo kept coming back to an important word: accountability.

"Accountability is going to be big until I leave. If that bothers some people, God bless them," he continued. "I'm at the point in my career that I'm happy. I don't give a damn. I don't… If you all think and fans think and media thinks accountability is important, let's just make our kids accountable. After that, everything's cool."

Izzo, Hurley Express Importance of Accountability

Izzo also mentioned his counterpart in Friday's Sweet 16 matchup at Capital One Arena, Dan Hurley.

"I love Danny Hurley… Not because I have to say the right things. He's not afraid of saying what he has to say to the players he has," Izzo said. "He's even better than me; he takes it to the officials. I love that about him, I really do. But do you ever question his passion? Do you ever wonder if he really cares?"

Naturally, when Hurley took the podium about an hour later, OutKick asked the UConn head coach about Izzo's comments. First, Hurley showed off his sense of humor, jokingly suggesting that Izzo brought up Hurley yelling at the referees as a tactic.

"He's working the refs already, man, he's setting me up," Hurley said with a laugh.

But then he got serious.

"I think that society has gotten soft in a lot of ways," Hurley began. "I feel like I've got a responsibility. I coach 18-, 19-, 20-year-old men. There's a lot that I've got to instill in them. There's a lot of discipline, accountability… to prepare them for the real world. The real world is tough. It's cruel. And you've got to be equipped."

While Hurley acknowledged that he often looks angry and emotional on the sideline, the media doesn't understand the connection that he creates with his players when the cameras aren't rolling.

"I also have a very close bond with my players. I love them. They know I love them. A lot of the relationship that the media doesn't see are times we spend together laughing, joking, and making fun of each other. You don't see that part of me," Hurley said.

Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley don't really owe anyone an explanation. Their results speak for themselves. Izzo has won a national championship, has reached the Final Four eight times and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hurley won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024.

If the media doesn't like their styles, that's a media problem.

In fact, America needs more Tom Izzos and Dan Hurleys, not less.