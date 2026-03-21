Charles Barkley Sticks Up For Tom Izzo's Style Of Coaching, Rips Soft Players Who Can't Handle It

The Michigan State Spartans are moving on to the Sweet 16 after a 77-69 win over the No. 6 seed Louisville Cardinals, and it looks like another example of how legendary Spartans coach Tom Izzo's approach works.

And that's something Charles Barkley would certainly agree with.

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After the game, Barkley and the rest of the CBS March Madness studio team were talking about Izzo, and Sir Charles noted that he's one of the few coaches left in the country who still yells at his players.

"They play a certain way, and you have to play his way," Barkley said. "He's one of the few coaches you see yell at his players. We've got these babies now…"

Clark Kellogg jumped in and noted that sometimes Izzo's players give it back to him, too.

"Because it's an emotional game," he continued, "The last couple of years, the media — who don't know anything about sports, because they've never played — say 'Why is he yelling at his players?' That's called coaching... if you don't want to be coached, you probably shouldn't come to Michigan State.

"I love the fact that he never backs down. Your job as a coach is to coach your players. If their parents and friends get mad because you're getting yelled at, you (need to) get better parents and better friends."

Preach, Chuck!

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It's so funny, because people who have never played for a tough coach at any time in their life are always horrified at the idea of a coach expecting a lot out of their players. Or, God forbid, yelling.

But, you rarely — if ever — hear someone who had a tough coach in high school, college, or even the pros who wasn't appreciative of what they got out of the experience.

In fact, I think America could use a little Tom Izzo coaching.

Last year, Izzo was addressing how players need to earn their spot on the roster, something that he said is the "American way."

And it is… or it was…

Because, as he noted at the time, America has gotten soft.

Sure, it may be an old school approach, but sometimes old school is the way to go.